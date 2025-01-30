Third prisoner exchange between Israel, Hamas begins in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - A third exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel is currently underway as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance group handed over a female Israeli soldier to the Red Cross in northern Gaza’s Jabalia area on Thursday.

The Israeli military confirmed that Agam Berger, 20, had crossed the border into the occupied territories. The military was preparing to receive more prisoners shortly, it added in a statement on X.

Berger is one of the three Israeli prisoners and five Thai nationals being released by Hamas in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 minors.

Large crowds of Palestinians and resistance fighters also gathered in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to welcome Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has failed to achieve its stated goal of eradicating Hamas in Gaza following over 15 months of a genocidal war that killed more than 47,000 Palestinians.

Early this month, the regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, which has a strong presence in Gaza and is in charge of the handover of Israeli prisoners.

