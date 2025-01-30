Hamas confirms death of commander Mohammed Deif

Tehran, IRNA - Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, along with senior leaders Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tama'a, Raed Thabet, and Rafa Salama.

Obaida called death of Mohammed Deif a loss for both the Palestinian people and the wider Arab and Muslim world.

"We proudly announce to our great people the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif," Abu Obaida declared.

The circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, according to Roya News news website.

2050