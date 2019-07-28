Tehran says seizing Iranian oil tanker violates JCPOA

"Several developments have happened over past month, which necessitates an extraordinary meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA. In this period, Iran reduced commitments and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published its report," said Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in the commission's meeting.

What's more, the United States has wanted the Board of Governors of the IAEA to put forth the issue, but was rejected by the Europeans' logical stance. They said that the issues related to the JCPOA should be dealt with in the joint commission, not the Board of Governors.

Araghchi said apart from UK's seizing the tanker loaded with Iranian oil, there are some other moves that Iran counts as violation of the JCPOA; both Iran and Europe called for the extraordinary meeting.

In the previous meeting, the commission decided to hold the meeting of the foreign ministers of the JCPOA members, which is still on the agenda.

"We definitely don’t want a show and a photo; we want a meeting with clear-cut results."

He also said that he will have meetings with representatives of other JCPOA members, as in previous meetings of the Joint Commission.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish