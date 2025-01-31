Let's analyze the new Trump

On the anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, introduced America as an example of colonialism and arrogance and said: "We should be aware of who we are facing, who we are dealing with, who we are talking to; let us know this. When a person knows his own side, he may make a deal, but he understands what he should do. We must know, let us know."

The Leader of the Revolution said: "We should be aware of who we are facing." In light of this statement, let us analyze the new Trump at various global levels.

With his first statements, Trump showed that he intends to call the world to fight to restore American hegemony and solve America's economic problems from the pockets of other countries. From Trump's words about increasing pressure on Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Greenland, and Panama, it was clear that "neighborliness" would be one of the main axes of American foreign policy.

In a confrontation with European allies, Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on the continent, declaring, “The European Union treats us very badly, and so they will face tariffs; that is the only way we can achieve justice.”

The US president said that the tariffs he imposed on China during his first presidency were still in place and that his administration was considering imposing a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports. Trump threatened Russia with “major sanctions,” saying that if the war in Ukraine is not resolved, he would target Russia with “major tariffs and major sanctions.”

In a violation of international norms and regulations, Trump said that he would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, which he claimed was a fraud, and subsequently signed an executive order to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Trump also called for the forced migration of Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, ignoring United Nations resolutions and the votes of the international community.

Trump also said about Iran: “We are back to hold Iran accountable and stop them from using oil money to finance terrorist organizations.”

Trump later said in an interview with Fox News: “The only thing I will say about Iran is that they should not have nuclear weapons. If we make a deal, there are ways to make sure, we have to inspect 10 times more. If they get nuclear weapons, then everyone wants them and then there will be a mess.”

Trump’s remarks contained no new points, nothing indicated that the new US administration was seeking to reduce hostility towards Iran; there was no talk of lifting sanctions and the language was the same as threatening. It became clear that the US was playing dumb with Iran’s nuclear programs, as if it was unaware of Iran’s positions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has explicitly stated at all stages and at various levels that it does not have a plan to produce nuclear weapons, and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution has declared the use of nuclear weapons to be forbidden in Islamic law.

In addition to direct contact with the Agency, Iran has accepted the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and provided all the necessary guarantees.

The result of the initial analysis is that Trump wants to be a global dictator and pursue the same unilateral policy with belligerent means to restore the US hegemony.

The US President emphasized that he is seeking to build a "strong America" ​​or, in a way, restore the US hegemony, and his approach showed that the goals of his current administration are no different from the previous one, although he is going to use new tools.

The result of this approach is a lack of trust in the US worldwide and the growth of multilateralism in the international system.

Countries around the world have no choice but to stand up to Trump's dictatorship to defend their interests. Iran can also align its will with the will of the international community and become active in creating a world free of hegemons.

We can play a more prominent role among countries that have adopted a strategy of international multilateralism and increase our relations with global powers, such as Russia and China.

