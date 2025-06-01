Qalibaf calls Iran’s participation in BRICS summit a valuable opportunity to expand ties

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf says Iran’s participation in the BRICS summit presents a valuable opportunity to expand relations with major global economic powers and counter sanctions.

Speaking on Saturday night at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport before departing for a tour of Latin America and the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Qalibaf said the visit will begin in Venezuela at the invitation of the country’s parliament speaker to enhance economic, political, and cultural ties.

He highlighted the strategic importance of Latin America, referring to its population of over 600 million and shared positions with Iran on the global stage.

All Latin American countries reject unilateralism and support multilateralism, which creates a good platform for cooperation with the Islamic Republic, he said.

On BRICS, Qalibaf said that the group accounts for over 49 percent of the world’s population, 39 percent of the global economy, and about 24 percent of international trade.

Calling Iran’s participation a significant political and economic opportunity, Qalibaf pointed to discussions on BRICS Pay, the bloc’s proposed alternative to the SWIFT international payment system, as a key area of interest in efforts to overcome sanctions.

He expressed hope that the parliamentary delegation’s Latin America tour would yield tangible political, economic, and cultural outcomes.

The 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will be held on June 4-5 in Brasilia, Brazil, which will be the host country and chair of BRICS for the entire year.

4354**9417