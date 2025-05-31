May 31, 2025, 8:05 PM
News ID: 85848907
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran is committed to strengthening all-out ties with Pakistan: Araqchi

May 31, 2025, 8:05 PM
News ID: 85848907
Iran is committed to strengthening all-out ties with Pakistan: Araqchi
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moqaddam (right) meets with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Tehran, May 31, 2025.

The Foreign Minister emphasized strengthening comprehensive ties with Pakistan, highlighting mutual interests and regional cooperation during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Islamabad.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran is committed to strengthening all-out relations with Pakistan.

During a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moqaddam, Araqchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Islamabad, in line with a policy of good neighborliness and the implementation of existing bilateral agreements.

He said Iran and Pakistan share the same views on many regional and global issues, stressing the need for ongoing dialogue to advance shared interests and promote peace and stability in the region.

Amiri-Moqaddam provided an update on the current state of bilateral relations, outlining efforts to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, following the Pakistani Prime Minister’s recent visit to Tehran.

3266**4353

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .