Iran is committed to strengthening all-out ties with Pakistan: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran is committed to strengthening all-out relations with Pakistan.

During a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moqaddam, Araqchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Islamabad, in line with a policy of good neighborliness and the implementation of existing bilateral agreements.

He said Iran and Pakistan share the same views on many regional and global issues, stressing the need for ongoing dialogue to advance shared interests and promote peace and stability in the region.

Amiri-Moqaddam provided an update on the current state of bilateral relations, outlining efforts to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, following the Pakistani Prime Minister’s recent visit to Tehran.

3266**4353