Iran will use ECO summit to cement its role in regional transit: Official

Tehran, IRNA – The upcoming 13th meeting of transport ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran presents a key opportunity for Iran to solidify its role in regional transit and corridor development, an official said.

Amin Tarfa’a, an official with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, made the remarks on Saturday while discussing the upcoming ECO summit, scheduled for June 12 in Tehran.

He said Iran seeks to play a more active role in regional transit and transportation systems.

The official said that the ministers would exchange views on transport cooperation within the framework of a regional ECO transport corridor, describing the meeting as an important opportunity for Iran to develop regional transit corridors.

Tarfa’a, who also serves as an advisor to the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, described the Almaty-Tehran-Istanbul corridor, which spans Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Turkey, as a key route for strengthening regional transit.

The ECO meeting will focus on deepening cooperation, removing border barriers, facilitating cargo movement, and digitalizing transport information among member states, he said.

Additionally, aviation-related multilateral cooperation will be on the agenda. “The ministers will also exchange views on ways to enhance connectivity among ECO members by leveraging existing capacities,” he added.

4399**4353