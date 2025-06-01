Yemen says Israel only understands language of force to halt Gaza war

Deputy head of Yemen’s Ansarullah media office Nasruddin Amer has said that military pressure is the only way to force Israel to stop its genocide in Gaza.

Amer said that the Yemeni Armed Forces will do everything possible to escalate pressure on Israel in order to pave the way for ending the suffering of the oppressed residents of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Information Center reported him as saying on Saturday evening.

Since the start of the Gaza war in early October 2023, Yemen has been engaged in military operations both against Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea as well as targets inside Israeli-occupied territories.

One of the targets repeatedly hit in Yemeni attacks is Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. On Friday, Amer said that the airport is no longer safe, and urged all international airlines to suspend flights to and from Ben Gurion to protect their personnel and passengers.

In the meantime, Yemen’s Ministry of Defense warned foreign companies and investors to leave the Israeli-occupied territories as soon as possible.

Th warning was issued by a senior ministry official on Saturday, according to Yemen’s Al Masirah TV network. The official said that Yemen’s missiles are equipped with multiple warheads, which if intercepted, would split into several parts to hit more targets, effectively paralyzing Israel’s defense systems.

The unnamed official said that Yemen will halt retaliatory attacks only after Israel ends the war and lifts its siege on Gaza.

4208**4194