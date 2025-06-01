Araqchi warns of proper response if I.A.E.A. meeting is used for anti-Iran political agenda

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has urged Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), to clarify Iran’s cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog during the upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors, warning that Iran will respond appropriately to any improper move by European countries.

Araqchi and Grossi spoke on the phone on Saturday evening following a newly released report by the I.A.E.A. on Iran’s nuclear program. The report comes ahead of the Board of Governors’ meeting scheduled for June 9-13.

The top diplomat referred to Iran’s continuous cooperation with the I.A.E.A., saying that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities are under the agency’s supervision and within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement.

He also emphasized that there has been no diversion in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities and materials, calling on the director general to accurately reflect the realities of the Iranian nuclear program to prevent some parties from misusing the I.A.E.A. for their political agenda against the Iranian nation.

Araqchi also urged Grossi to clarify Iran’s cooperation with the I.A.E.A. and highlight the repercussions of any political move against Iran when the agency’s Board of Governors meet in Vienna later in the month.

Iran will respond appropriately to any improper moves by European countries, Araqchi warned, stressing that the responsibility would lie on those who exploit the I.A.E.A. and its arrangements to pursue their political agenda against Iran.

