Iran will take special measures to safeguard its nuclear facilities, Araqchi informs U.N. and I.A.E.A.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi has formally notified the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) that Iran will take special measures to defend its people, interests, and nuclear facilities, with details to be disclosed to the U.N. and I.A.E.A. at a later date.

Araqchi conveyed these remarks in a letter addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, U.N. Security Council President Evangelos C. Sekeris, and I.A.E.A. Chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday.

Citing a CNN report from May 20, 2025, which quoted U.S. officials alleging that the Israeli regime was preparing an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, Araqchi warned that any Israeli adventurism targeting Iran’s nuclear sites would be met with a decisive response, as has been the case in the past.

He reiterated Iran’s stance that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, as repeatedly confirmed by I.A.E.A. reports. He further referenced I.A.E.A. resolutions affirming that attacks or threats against nuclear facilities endanger peaceful nuclear energy development and pose risks beyond national borders.

Araqchi also emphasized that Israel’s nuclear program presents a serious threat to global security, urging the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli regime to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and commit to disarmament agreements.

9417