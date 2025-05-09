May 9, 2025, 3:49 PM
Foreign Minister Araqchi talks with IAEA Chief Grossi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi holds a phone conversation with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi (left) on May 9, 2025.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held a phone conversation with Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), regarding bilateral cooperation.

Tehran, IRNA -- Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi engaged in a phone conversation with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi about cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

During the conversation, which took place on Friday morning, the two sides discussed the latest developments concerning the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to cooperation with the IAEA to monitor the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

