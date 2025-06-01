Iranian foreign minister will visit Egypt and Lebanon soon

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Egypt and Lebanon in the coming days in a bid to bolster mutual ties and discuss the latest developments with regional countries.

Araqchi will embark on visiting Egypt and Lebanon on Monday, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei on Sunday.

During the two-day trip, the foreign minister is expected to meet with senior officials in both Cairo and Beirut to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues.

Baqaei highlighted Iran’s commitment to strengthening regional relations and cooperation.

Araqchi’s upcoming trip is aimed at discussing bilateral relations, exchanging views on the latest developments in the region, particularly the situation in Palestine, and deliberating on international affairs.

