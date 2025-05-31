Omani foreign minister presents U.S. proposal to Iran: Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has announced that during a one-day visit by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi to Tehran he has presented the elements of the U.S. proposal to Iran.

“My dear brother @badralbusaidi, distinguished Foreign Minister of Oman, paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a US proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran,” Araqchi wrote in a post on his X account.

Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks — three in Muscat and two in Rome—mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

