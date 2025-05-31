Iran ships first batch of oral polio vaccine to Venezuela

Karaj, IRNA – Iran’s Razi Vaccine and Serum Production Research Institute has dispatched its first shipment of oral polio vaccine to Venezuela, the institute announced on Saturday.

Ali E’shaqi, head of the institute, pointed to the global shortage of inactivated polio vaccines (IPV) and said international sanctions have hindered Venezuela's access to the vaccine.

He said that the shipment followed an official request from the Venezuelan government and a visit by Venezuela’s deputy minister of science to the Razi Institute, where an agreement was reached to supply oral polio vaccines to the Latin American country.

Leveraging its technical expertise and production capacity, the Razi Institute manufactured and prepared the vaccine shipment for delivery to Venezuela, he said.

E’shaqi noted that the vaccine consignment was directly shipped from Tehran to Caracas.

The shipment was initially delivered last week to the quarantine warehouse at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, he said, adding that it was then dispatched to Venezuela after completing necessary final procedures.

