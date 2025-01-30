Hamas Shura Council chief hails Iran's support for Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA - Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the chairman of the Hamas Shura Council (the highest body of the movement) aporeciated Iran's role in supporting the Palestinian people.

He added that the battle of Al-Aqsa Storm is a turning point in the path of the Palestinian people to defeat the occupying regime of Israel.

Darwish said that the plans and aspirations of the occupying Israeli regime to separate the Palestinian people from their land by launching a criminal war of genocide and in all other forms have not and will not be of any use.

He added that the Palestinian people are rooted in their land and adhere to their rights, holy places and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the meeting, Iran's foreign minister emphasized the continuous support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the struggle of the Palestinian people, saying, "The heroic resistance of the people of Gaza proved the lie of the invincibility of the Israeli army to the whole world."

He said that the people of Gaza were able to carry out a unique heroic operation in the field and negotiations at a high level, which led to a ceasefire and an honorable exchange of prisoners.

Iran's foreign minister also met with other members of the Hamas Shura Council as well as the Political Office of the movement in Doha.

Before the meeting, Araghchi had met with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

In the meeting with the Qatari prime minister, Iran's foreign minister discussed the regional developments and bilateral ties.

Meeting with the senior officials of Hamas and reviewing the latest developments in Palestine and congratulating the victory of the Palestinian people in the mythical 16-month resistance of Al-Aqsa Storm are on the agenda of this trip.

