VP: Iran welcomes deepening of all-out ties with Belarus

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref in a meeting with Belarus Prime Minister said that Iran welcomes the deepening of all-out relations with Belarus, and stressed the need to strengthen and become more active the joint cooperation commission of the two countries.

In his meeting with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Gluchenko, Aref emphasized that the opportunity of important regional and international summits and agreements such as the Eurasian Union should be used to promote commercial and economic cooperation, especially among the private sector of the countries of the region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to strengthen relations and relationships with countries with political, cultural and historical commonalities," he added.

Iran's first vice president also emphasized the need to strengthen the joint commission of cooperation between the two countries to follow up and implement the agreements between them.

"The role of the private sector is very important for the sustainability of the commercial relations between the two countries, and both sides should activate the fields for the private sector of the two countries to operate," he said.

