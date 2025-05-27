Nations must seize new opportunities for new world order: Iran’s top security official

Moscow, IRNA – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian says new opportunities have arisen for the creation of a new world order, which nations should seize to the fullest extent.

Ahmadian made the remarks on Tuesday upon arrival in the Russian capital, Moscow, to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

He told reporters that the meeting, coupled with the formation of groups like BRICS and organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, shows that efforts have already been launched to create a new global order to replace the current one that advocates for unilateralism.

New opportunities are being opened up for a new global order, which nations should use perfectly, he added.

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues takes place in Moscow on May 27-29, bringing together more than 125 delegations from over 100 countries, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Ahmadian has been invited to the meeting by the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Sergei Shoigu.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the top Iranian security official is scheduled to hold talks with Russian officials as well as delegates from other participating countries.

4194**4353