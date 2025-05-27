Hamas says accepts U.S. ceasefire proposal, awaits Israeli response

Tehran, IRNA – A senior Hamas official says the Palestinian group has accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, adding that the next move now rests with Israel.

Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas, told Al Mayadeen television on Tuesday that the group had agreed to the proposal presented by Witkoff, who serves as the U.S. special envoy for Middle East affairs.

“The essence of Witkoff’s proposal includes a cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of enemy forces, and the foundation for a permanent ceasefire,” Naim said.

Naim emphasized that the ball is now in Israel’s court, and that Hamas is waiting for their response.

