Pezeshkian thanks Oman for its ‘active and constructive role’ in mediating U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed gratitude for the Sultanate of Oman’s “active and constructive role” in mediating the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

“We appreciate the efforts of our friendly and brotherly nation, Oman, in mediating the negotiations, and we hope this process leads to favorable outcomes,” Pezeshkian told Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said during a meeting in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian emphasized Oman’s strategic importance in the foreign policy of Iran. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has complete confidence in Oman. This trust creates a greater responsibility for both sides to strengthen their relations and pursue mutual understandings,” he said.

The president called for regional unity and collective efforts to uphold the dignity of Muslims.

“We are ready to do everything possible for the dignity and greatness of Muslims. Each of us possesses capacities that we can use for the welfare and progress of one another and other nations in the region,” he said. “Under such circumstances, no external power will be able to subjugate Muslim nations.”

The president also expressed gratitude for Oman’s clear positions in support of the Palestinian people. “We sincerely thank you for your strong stance on the issue of Gaza and your support for the oppressed.”

He further highlighted Iran’s willingness to enhance cooperation with Oman in various fields, including finance, science, education, technology, and particularly medicine.

“In the medical sector, we can establish constructive relations with Oman. While oil and gas are valuable resources, they are not infinite. The business and industrial communities of both nations need to plan for future generations and strengthen long-term economic foundations.”

Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of facilitating economic and trade exchanges, as well as expanding bilateral cooperation in defense and security.

The Sultan of Oman, for his part, emphasized the need to expand relations between Iranian and Omani ports, highlighting the significance of Iran’s North-South railway corridor for Oman’s commercial interests.

Referring to existing security and military ties between the two countries, he added: “Muscat is seriously pursuing the path of dialogue and considers the success of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a success for the region. More support should be given to energy cooperation between the two countries, and we welcome any cooperation with Iran, especially in military and shared interests.”

He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in Oman by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding Oman’s mediating role in the indirect talks with the U.S.

“In this process, we seek no personal gain or interest and act solely out of goodwill. You can be assured that the positions conveyed by you on behalf of Ayatollah Khamenei will be carefully and respectfully considered and followed up on,” Sultan Haitham said.

He praised the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending the rights of the Palestinian people, adding, “Standing firm on [defending] the rights of the Palestinian nation and defending the oppressed is valuable and commendable to us.”

