May 28, 2025, 12:08 AM
Iran condemns any attempt to harm Muslim unity: Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran categorically condemns any attempt aimed to undermine Muslim unity.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed that Iran in no uncertain terms condemns any attempt to harm Muslim unity, particularly in the spiritual atmosphere of the Hajj.

“We are determined to not allow anyone to sabotage relations with our brotherly neighbors, including the progressive path of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Araqchi wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the highly competent management of this year's Hajj is well appreciated by Iran.

“I extend warm greetings and prayers for continued success to the Government and people of Saudi Arabia as they welcome Muslims to the Holy Shrines,” the Foreign Minister added.

