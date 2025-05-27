IRGC says ‘anti-security network’ dismantled in southern Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the dismantling of an organized anti-security network in Kerman Province, southern Iran.

In a statement, the Public Relations Department of the IRGC in Kerman said that a network that had been planning to incite unrest in the country was identified and dismantled.

Key figures behind the network, who were working to undermine national security, were arrested following judicial orders issued by the Kerman Prosecutor’s Office in simultaneous operations across several provinces.

