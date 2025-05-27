May 27, 2025, 7:50 PM
IRGC says ‘anti-security network’ dismantled in southern Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement said that an organized anti-security network has been dismantled in Kerman Province in southern Iran.

In a statement, the Public Relations Department of the IRGC in Kerman said that a network that had been planning to incite unrest in the country was identified and dismantled.

In a statement, the Public Relations Department of the IRGC in Kerman said that a network that had been planning to incite unrest in the country was identified and dismantled.

Key figures behind the network, who were working to undermine national security, were arrested following judicial orders issued by the Kerman Prosecutor’s Office in simultaneous operations across several provinces.

