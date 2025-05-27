May 27, 2025, 10:58 PM
Iran and Oman sign 18 cooperation documents

High-ranking officials from Iran and Oman have signed 18 cooperation documents in Muscat on May 27, 2025.

On the first day of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Oman, senior authorities from both Iran and Oman signed the documents in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

These agreements aim to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen relations across various sectors, including legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy, and mining.

During the ceremony, a joint commemorative stamp was unveiled, symbolizing the cultural and historical ties between Iran and Oman.

