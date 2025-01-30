Iran's foreign minister meets Hamas leadership in Qatar

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the chairman of the Hamas Shura Council (the highest body of the movement) and other members of the council as well as the Political Office of the movement in Doha.

Before the meeting, Araghchi had met with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

In the meeting with the Qatari prime minister, Iran's foreign minister discussed the regional developments and bilateral ties.

Meeting with the senior officials of Hamas and reviewing the latest developments in Palestine and congratulating the victory of the Palestinian people in the mythical 16-month resistance of Al-Aqsa Storm are on the agenda of this trip.

