Israeli soldiers killed, injured in West Bank ambush

Tehran, IRNA – Local Palestinian sources reported a heavy resistance ambush for the Israeli regime's soldiers in the Jenin camp in the north of the West Bank.

The Israeli regime's media also reported a serious incident for the Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and announced that in this incident in the Jenin camp in the West Bank, an Israeli soldier was killed and several others were injured.

These sources emphasized that an Israeli regime helicopter was transporting army casualties in Jenin to Rambam hospital in the occupied city of Haifa.

No further details have been released.

