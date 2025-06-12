Baqaei extends condolences to India over deadly plane crash

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of a passenger aircraft in India.

Baqaei in a statement extended the Islamic Republic of Iran’s condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of India.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for mercy and peace for the souls of the deceased.

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed into a medical college after takeoff Thursday in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, officials said, in one of India’s worst airline disasters in decades.

A single passenger survived the crash, according to a senior Indian official. The airline said there were no other survivors.

