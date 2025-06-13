Armed Forces spokesperson: Israel will pay a heavy price

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Armed Forces, has confirmed Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, including residential buildings, and says the Islamic Republic’s response to the attacks will be heavy.

Brigadier General Shekarchi said on Friday morning that overnight strikes by the Israeli regime, which he said had been carried out with U.S. support, will receive a heavy response.

The Israeli regime began military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran overnight on Friday.

Images showed damaged residential buildings in several locations in the capital. Eyewitnesses and reporters from the state TV said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.

