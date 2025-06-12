Araqchi: I.A.E.A. resolution complicates Iran-U.S. indirect talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed that the anti-Iran resolution adopted by the I.A.E.A. would complicate the process of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Araqchi made the remarks in a message at the end of his two-day visit to Norway.

The Foreign Minister said his recent trip to Norway to attend the Oslo Forum was a successful opportunity to present Iran’s views and engage in key diplomatic discussions.

Araqchi elaborated that the Oslo Forum—an annual international dialogue platform—hosted a panel on the future of the Middle East, attended by foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, in addition to Iran.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that a lasting and just future for the region would not be possible without addressing the rights of the Palestinian people.

He also confirmed that the Iran-U.S. indirect talks received considerable attention during the forum.

On the sidelines of the event, Araqchi held bilateral and multilateral meetings, including with the foreign ministers of Oman, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

He also met with the U.N. special envoy for Syria, the Norwegian prime minister, and the Norwegian foreign minister.

2050