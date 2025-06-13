IRGC’s Chief Commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami and others assassinated in Israeli strikes

Tehran, IRNA – Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.

Tasnim news agency reported on Friday morning that Major General Salami had been assassinated in an Israeli strike overnight on Friday.

No more information was immediately available.

The IRGC in a statement later on Friday confirmed Major General Salami’s death.

It said the IRGC and other branches of the Armed Forces, together with forces from the Islamic Umma, stood ready to give a strong response to the Israeli regime.

Tasnim also said that Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran were also assassinated in separate strikes.

Also according to Tasnim, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid was assassinated in the Israeli strikes.

The strikes also targeted other locations in and near the capital, Tehran, as well as in other cities.

