Jun 13, 2025, 1:30 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85860854
T T
0 Persons

Tags

President Pezeshkian condoles with Indian prime minister on deadly plane crash

Jun 13, 2025, 1:30 AM
News ID: 85860854
President Pezeshkian condoles with Indian prime minister on deadly plane crash
President Masoud Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian extended condolences to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday.

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended heartfelt condolences to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday.

President Pezeshkian in a message described the incident as deeply distressing.

On behalf of the Iranian nation and government, the President conveyed sympathies to the Indian people, especially to the families and loved ones of those affected. 

Pezeshkian also prayed for mercy and forgiveness for the victims, calling on the almighty God for divine compassion.

The tragedy involved an Air India flight en route to London, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .