Israel strikes Tehran and other cities

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime has carried out strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran.

The strikes took place overnight on Friday, as unconfirmed images and footage began to appear on social media of Tehran’s skyline, with plumes of smoke seen rising to the sky on several locations.

Images showed damaged residential buildings in several locations in the capital. Eyewitnesses and reporters from the state TV said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were assassinated in targeted strikes. So was Commander of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

The Times of Israel cited Israeli minister for military affairs Israel Katz as saying that the regime was conducting strikes on Iran. Katz simultaneously declared a state of emergency across Israel.

In recent days, and as reports emerged in U.S. and Israeli media about imminent strikes against Iran, Iranian officials warned that any aggression against Iranian territory would have devastating consequences.

The United States earlier began an evacuation of its non-essential embassy staff and their families from the region, as U.S. intelligence indicated that Israel was planning to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a statement later on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel had taken “unilateral” action against Iran and that the United States had not been involved.

Several explosions also took place at Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant.

