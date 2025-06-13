Armed Forces: Iran’s response will be crushing

Tehran, IRNA – The General Staff of the Islamic Republic Armed Forces says Iran’s response to the Israeli regime’s strikes on Iranian territory will be crushing.

The General Staff referred to the message issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei following the Israeli strikes and said, as per the Leader’s order, the Armed Forces will give a crushing response to Israel that will make the regime regret its aggression.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran overnight on Friday.

Images showed damaged residential buildings in several locations in the capital. Eyewitnesses and reporters from the state TV said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilian figures were assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.

4482