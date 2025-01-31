Israeli Army torches Quneitra governor's building

Tehran, IRNA – Reports suggest that the Israeli military has set fire to the Quneitra governor’s building in southwestern Syria, a move coinciding with the regime’s large-scale destruction of agricultural land in the region.

Arab Journal reported that, according to social media users, the Israeli army set the governor’s building ablaze on Thursday while continuing its widespread destruction of farmlands in the suburbs of Quneitra.

Videos shared by social media users show flames and smoke rising from the Quneitra Governor’s building, located in southern Syria.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Israeli army had carried out extensive damage to farmland in the town of Jubata Al Khashab.

On Tuesday, residents of the Quneitra and Daraa suburbs staged a protest in the provincial capital of Quneitra, coinciding with a visit from a United Nations delegation to the area.

