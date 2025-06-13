Iran calls for making Israel accountable for recent attacks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in a telephone conversation discussed the Israeli aggression against Iran.

During the phone call, Foreign Minister termed the heinous act of the Israel regime in violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and its attack on nuclear facilities and residential areas, which led to the martyrdom of a group of university professors, high-ranking military officials, and innocent women and children of the country, as the gross violation of the international law.

Araqchi said that the Israeli attack on Iranian territories is a gross violation of the international law, and called for the explicit condemnation of this crime by all countries.

