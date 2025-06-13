Iran deems unified regional response to Israeli strikes as necessary

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed the critical need for a unified and coordinated stance among regional countries in condemning Israel’s criminal aggression against Iran.

Receiving a phone conversation from the Secretary-General of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, on Friday, Araqchi thanked the organization’s position on Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic.

The strikes represent a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stark breach of the U.N. Charter, he said.

In accordance with its legitimate right to self-defense, Iran’s Armed Forces will give a firm response to the aggression.

He also reiterated the importance of a cohesive regional front in opposing Israel’s belligerent and unlawful actions.

For his part, Al-Budaiwi said that the strikes exacerbate regional tensions.

The strikes are considered as a clear breach of international law and the U.N. Charter, and pose a direct threat to regional and global stability, he said.

Al-Budaiwi urged the international community, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to take immediate measures to stop and condemn these strikes.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

Among the top-ranking Iranian officials assassinated in targeted strikes were Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.); Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters; and Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.

