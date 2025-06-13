78 Iranians are killed and 320 wounded so far in Israeli strikes: Envoy to the U.N.

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Envoy to the United Nations Sa’eed Iravani says 78 people, including senior military officials, have been killed and 320 injured so far in Israeli strikes.

Iravani offered the casualty toll in a speech before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the Israeli strikes on Iran.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new top military brass on the same day.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces started a wave of retaliatory strikes on Israel later on Friday.

