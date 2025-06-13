General Hatami appointed new Army Chief

Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Major General Amir Hatami as Chief Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

General Hatami has served as Defense Minister during 2013-2021.

In the official decree, Ayatollah Khamenei cited Hatami’s "dedication, competence, and experience" as the basis for the appointment, calling for a “transformative and revolutionary approach” under his leadership.

“With the Army’s vast pool of capable and faithful personnel, and the experience gained during the Sacred Defense and beyond, it is expected that under your command, efforts to enhance combat readiness, strengthen spiritual and ideological foundations, improve personnel welfare, and boost cooperation with other branches of the Armed Forces will accelerate,” the decree stated.

The Leader also expressed appreciation for outgoing commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, praising his “sincere and valuable efforts” during his tenure.

In the wake of the assassination of General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

