Armed Forces start pounding Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Israel began feeling Iran’s wrath on Friday evening as the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces started a wave of strikes on Israel.

The strikes come hours after the Israeli regime, in unprovoked aggression, targeted locations in Iranian territory, including residential buildings.

The Iranian counterstrikes began without notice, and images and footage began to appear of missile after missile penetrating Israel’s missile defenses and exploding upon impact on their targets. Huge fireballs lighted up the night sky in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as they did.

Reports say Israel’s ministry of war has been hit. Israeli air defense batteries around other specific targets were also taken out before missiles came down on the higher-profile targets.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a brief statement after the strikes began that dozens of Israeli targets, including military sites and airbases, were being hit in pinpoint strikes. It said more details would be offered later.

In a second statement later at about midnight, the IRGC said the force’s missile and drone units had targeted the Israeli military bases that had been used to initiate the strikes on Iran, as well as industrial weapon manufacturing and other military sites deep in Israel. The statement said intelligence collected, including through satellite imagery, showed dozens of ballistic missiles had hit their targets.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. Simultaneously, and anticipating a devastating Iranian response, Israeli minister for military affairs Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across Israel.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were assassinated in Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new top military brass on the same day.

Just before the Iranian strikes began, Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised speech to the nation that the Israeli regime would not be able to walk away from the strikes on Iran unharmed.

“Strong action should be taken, and will be taken,” the Leader said. “We will have no leniency on them. Life will undoubtedly turn bleak for them.”

