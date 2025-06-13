Jun 13, 2025, 11:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85862141
T T
48 Persons

Tags

Iran destroys two Israeli F-35 fighter jets

Jun 13, 2025, 11:24 PM
News ID: 85862141
Iran destroys two Israeli F-35 fighter jets

Iranian Army managed to hit and destroy two Israeli F-35 fighter jets.

The Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army successfully shot down and destroyed two Israeli F-35 fighter jets and a large number of their micro air vehicles.

The fate of the pilots is unknown and under investigation.

2050

48 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .