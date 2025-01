Uyghur militant leader killed in US airstrike on northern Syria

Tehran, IRNA – A US aircraft has assassinated a leading Uyghur militant in northern Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

On Thursday night, a raid targeted a vehicle in Idlib's countryside in northern Syria, killing Abu Dajanah al-Turkistani, who is of Uyghur origin.

Al-Turkistani was recognized as one of the prominent leaders among the Uyghur militant groups operating in Syria.

He previously held a leading role in the now-dissolved Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was led by Syria's current leader Ahmad al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Jolani).

