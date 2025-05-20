Defense Minister: Iran opposes any change in international and geopolitical borders

Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh termed preserving territorial integrity and stability of regional borders among the unchangeable principles of Iran's policy, and said that the common border between Iran and Armenia is a historical communication route between the two nations, and Tehran will not allow any encroachment on this border.

In a meeting with the Armenian Defense Minister, Brigadier-General Nasirzadeh emphasized the strategic importance of relations between the two countries, and said that Armenia has a special place in Iran's neighborhood policy, and relations between Tehran and Yerevan are built on solid historical and cultural foundations, and lasting peace in the Caucasus will create vast opportunities for regional development.

