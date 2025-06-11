Foreign Minister Araqchi in Norway to attend Oslo Forum

Tehran, IRNA — Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in Norway to take part in in the 22nd edition of the Oslo Forum.

As part of his agenda in a Northern European country, the top diplomat will hold meetings with the senior Norwegian officials.

Araqchi is expected to hold talks with high-ranking authorities and experts from various countries participating in the international event.

The Oslo Forum annually hosts global leaders, mediators, conflict parties, and experts to assess crises, support dialogue, and create pathways to peace.

