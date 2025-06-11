Jun 11, 2025, 9:26 AM
Foreign Minister Araqchi in Norway to attend Oslo Forum

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Araqchi will partake in the newest edition of the Oslo Forum and meet with dignitaries from different countries participating in the event.     

Tehran, IRNA — Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in Norway to take part in in the 22nd edition of the Oslo Forum.

Araqchi arrived in Oslo, the capital of Norway, on Wednesday to participate in the latest edition of the Oslo Forum.

As part of his agenda in a Northern European country, the top diplomat will hold meetings with the senior Norwegian officials.

Araqchi is expected to hold talks with high-ranking authorities and experts from various countries participating in the international event.

The Oslo Forum annually hosts global leaders, mediators, conflict parties, and experts to assess crises, support dialogue, and create pathways to peace.

