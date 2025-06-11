Iran’s new envoy to Mexico meets Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran’s new ambassador to Mexico, have met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi before departing for his mission.

In the meeting that took place on Tuesday evening, Pasandideh described his programs and priorities for strengthening bilateral relationships with Mexico.

Meanwhile, Araqchi wished success for Iran’s new ambassador in Mexico City.

He also highlighted Mexico’s importance in the Americas and stressed the need to develop cooperation between Iran and Mexico.

9376**9417