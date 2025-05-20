U.N. official praises healthcare services for Afghan nationals’ in Isfahan

Isfahan, Iran – Yumiko Takashima, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (U.N.H.C.R.) in Iran, has expressed appreciation for the medical services provided for the Afghan nationals at Al-Zahra Hospital in Isfahan.

Following her visit to Al-Zahra Hospital, where she toured specialized medical departments and spoke with Afghan patients, Takashima was deeply impressed by the compassionate care offered without discrimination.

In a letter presented to the hospital director, she commended Al-Zahra’s commitment to equitable healthcare despite economic challenges, sanctions, and the high cost of medical equipment.

The U.N.H.C.R. official praised the hospital for its medical services to Afghan nationals.

Al-Zahra Hospital, a major medical center in Iran, serves hundreds of patients daily, including foreign national, and strives to maintain high standards.

