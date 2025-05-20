Iran keen to expand ties with Turkmenistan, especially in energy sector: President

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says strengthening cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan will guarantee the economic interests and security of both nations.

Pezeshkian made the remarks as he met with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tehran, where they discussed ways to expand bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector.

The president said Iran is eager to import natural gas from Turkmenistan, while it also has the capacity to export and swap gas with neighboring countries.

He also emphasized the need to build a gas pipeline between the two nations that can support multiple purposes, including domestic use, export, and gas swaps.

Besides energy cooperation, Iran aims to strengthen ties with Turkmenistan in areas such as transport, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges, he added.

Meredov, who is in Tehran for the 18th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, said that Turkmenistan sees long-term opportunities for economic cooperation with Iran and is committed to enhancing trade routes and border markets.

4353**4353