Iran discusses Caspian Sea level drop at PIANC assembly

Iran presented findings on the impacts of declining Caspian Sea water levels on its northern ports during the 92nd General Assembly of the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (PIANC), held in Busan, South Korea.

Representatives from the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO) actively participated in the three-day PIANC Assembly alongside delegates from 53 member countries. The Iranian delegation shared comprehensive studies on the hydrological and operational effects of falling water levels in the Caspian Sea, which have significantly impacted port infrastructure and logistics in the country’s northern regions.

Focus on coastal engineering and climate impacts

Mehdi Nikookar, Director General of Coastal and Port Engineering at PMO, noted that the PIANC National Section presented both scientific research and practical approaches to address the environmental changes affecting the Caspian basin. To support regional capacity-building efforts, Iran also organized a dedicated training session on MIKE21, a coastal and marine modeling system.

Promoting regional cooperation

As part of its outreach, the Iranian delegation also hosted a technical webinar on the Caspian Sea’s hydrological trends and invited international experts to participate in ICOPMAS 2025, Iran’s biennial international conference on coastal, port, and marine structures, scheduled to be held in Tehran.

PIANC’s strategic discussions

The General Assembly reviewed key policy frameworks, technical committee reports, and governance decisions affecting global waterborne transport infrastructure. All resolutions were adopted with consideration for the diverse needs of member countries.

Iran’s role in PIANC

Iran has been a full member of PIANC since 2011, following parliamentary approval, and has actively contributed to its technical committees and policy discussions. With over 130 years of history, PIANC remains the leading global platform for advancing best practices in port, maritime, and inland waterway infrastructure.

This article was first published by the Ministry of Road and Urban Development of Iran.