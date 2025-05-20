Iran’s right to enrichment is non-negotiable, says foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran will not negotiate over its right to enrich uranium, adding that the United States has raised “unreasonable and illogical” ​​​​​ demands during the course of indirect negotiations with Tehran.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony on Tuesday, Araqchi criticized the contradictory statements by American officials regarding Iran’s enrichment program.

“What we are witnessing now are entirely unreasonable and illogical stances adopted by the Americans, which have been publicly expressed in recent days,” he said.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff claimed over the weekend that there would be no deal with Iran unless it completely abandoned its enrichment activities, saying that the issue was a “red line” for the Donald Trump administration.

Araqchi said Iran swiftly responded to these remarks, making it clear that enrichment is non-negotiable.

Echoing the remarks made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, Araqchi stressed that he and the rest of the negotiating team will never back off from upholding the Iranian people’s rights.

Ayatollah Khamenei made it clear on Tuesday that Iran will not seek permission from anybody for uranium enrichment, urging U.S. officials to refrain from making unfounded claims.

Iran and the U.S. have held four rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman to reach an agreement to replace a landmark deal that Trump withdrew the U.S. from during his first term as president.

