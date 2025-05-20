Iranian lawmakers slam British parliament’s labeling of the IRGC as a terrorist group

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian lawmakers have strongly condemned a move by members of the British parliament to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, vowing to take reciprocal legal action.

During an open session of Parliament on Tuesday, Ahmad Naderi, a member of Parliament’s presiding board, read out a statement in response to the move by over 550 members of the British House of Commons and House of Lords against the IRGC.

The statement slammed the British legislators’ move as “foolish and hostile,” emphasizing that the Iranian parliament, based on its legal duty to defend national sovereignty, security, and the authority of Iran’s Armed Forces, strongly rejects this move.

It said the initiative, driven by “Zionist regime orders and the propaganda of the terrorist [MKO] group,” lacks any legal basis or political legitimacy.

The lawmakers also censured Britain for continuing its colonial and interventionist approach toward independent nations.

Referring to Britain’s “dark history” of meddling in Iran, the statement said Britain has repeatedly endangered the Iranian people’s security and well-being through interference and acts of aggression.

