Iran and Turkmenistan aim to expand trade to 20 million tons annually

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and Turkmenistan plan to expand economic ties by increasing transit, exports, and imports to 20 million tons a year, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Hooshang Bazvand announced.

Speaking at the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Hooshang Bazvand said that achieving this goal would drive economic growth for both nations.

He noted that discussions in the two-day meeting would address specialized solutions and necessary tools for facilitating trade.

The official assessed the meeting positively and said the topics raised are expected to be included in the final document of the session.

Emphasizing the close cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan, the deputy minister said that these meetings can help promote relations between the two countries.

He said that transportation and transit are always a priority for cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan, adding that the existing transit capacities should be utilized to facilitate trade cooperation in the region.

Meanwhile, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Turkmenistan’s foreign minister emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

Referring to the recent joint commission between the two countries and its diverse agenda, Paknejad said that such meetings play a key role in enhancing trade exchanges.

He underscored that constructive engagement with neighboring countries—especially Turkmenistan, as a friendly and strategic partner—remains a key priority in Iran’s foreign policy.

2050**4353