Iran's Deputy FM Araghchi leaves for JCPOA commission in Vienna

Araghchi is leading a delegation of Iranian officials to discuss the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the remaining parties to the agreement.

The commission is held one month after the previous round of such negotiations.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. France, Germany and the UK, also known as the E3, Russia and China, haven’t followed the suit so far.

Iran recently started downgrading the second phase of its nuclear commitments in response to the E3’s lack of action to resist the US pressure and sanctions.

Iran is now going beyond the agreed stockpile of its low-enriched uranium. It’s also not exporting the excess of its heavy water after the US imposed nuclear sanctions on Iran as well.

