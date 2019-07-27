Vienna to host JCPOA meeting on Sunday

"A meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA at the level of political directors will take place in Vienna on 28 July," the Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier in a separate message he said: "US officials insist on prohibition of uranium #enrichment for Iran, they forgot that enrichment is an inalienable right of all States Parties of #NPT under its article 4."

"This legal nihilism (or ignorance) is detrimental to the integrity of the nuclear non-proliferation regime," he noted.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the extraordinary meeting of the JCPOA's Joint Commission will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and managing directors in Vienna on July 28.

After the previous round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) joint commission meeting which was held on June 28, Iran's new policies as regard stopping some of its commitments under the nuclear deal has resulted in practical and tangible effects and the European parties called for discussing the issue before the foreign ministers' meeting, he said.

Meanwhile, Iran has announced some of other parties' lack of commitment regarding effectiveness of lifting sanctions in letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and other signatories of the nuclear deal, he added.

Mousavi noted that the JCPOA parties believe that it would be more suitable to review these issues before the foreign ministers' meeting.

He reiterated the fact that the upcoming meeting will not be a substitution to the foreign ministers' meeting and is aimed at paving the grounds for ministers' meeting.

